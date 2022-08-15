Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NOMD opened at $19.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 139,391.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

