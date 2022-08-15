NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.
NMIH opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NMI by 55.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
