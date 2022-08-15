nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Up 3.5%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.68. 3,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $645.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 489,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.