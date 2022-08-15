NKN (NKN) Market Capitalization Tops $78.92 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $78.92 million and $4.20 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013913 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.