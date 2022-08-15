Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 6.4%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.83. 16,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 536,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Niu Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $523.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. Analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $131,000.

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

