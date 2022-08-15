Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 6.4%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.83. 16,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 536,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Niu Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $523.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. Analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
