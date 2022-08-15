Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.36.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.
