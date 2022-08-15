Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 152 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.4% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,463,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.