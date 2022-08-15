Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $397,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.