Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $233,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 223.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 240,066 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

