Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $946,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $297.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

