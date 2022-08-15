Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $911,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

