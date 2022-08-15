Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 67,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BABA opened at $94.77 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

