Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $239.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.65 and a 200 day moving average of $234.44.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.