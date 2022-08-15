Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 41 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $575.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

