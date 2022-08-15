Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 20,000 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

