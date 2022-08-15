NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Lowered by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NICE by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,959. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

