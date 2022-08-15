NFT (NFT) Market Cap Tops $23.72

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. NFT has a total market cap of $23.72 and approximately $60,175.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

