Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$13.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EFRTF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.34.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

EFRTF stock remained flat at $8.23 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

