NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $63,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $185,185. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 365.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 177,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,760.76 and a beta of 1.07.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

