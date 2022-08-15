NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 216,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,960. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. On average, analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

See Also

