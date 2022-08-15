NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 74025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

About NexOptic Technology

(Get Rating)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.