Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 9.3%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 11,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,086,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

