New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

About New Residential Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 23.0% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading

