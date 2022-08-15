NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 59,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 48,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,074. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

