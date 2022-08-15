NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.59% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,712. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

