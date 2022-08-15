Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $249.85. 246,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,052,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.05 and a 200-day moving average of $271.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

