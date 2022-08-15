NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0317 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $92.41 million and $4.31 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00126687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065727 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.