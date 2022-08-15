Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Neovasc stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.84. 16,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.30. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. Analysts expect that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

