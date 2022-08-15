Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Monday.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NEO stock traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 157,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,951. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$10.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85. The firm has a market cap of C$591.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$772,436. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,600 shares of company stock worth $426,408.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
