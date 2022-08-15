Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Monday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NEO stock traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 157,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,951. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$10.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85. The firm has a market cap of C$591.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.5814358 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$772,436. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,600 shares of company stock worth $426,408.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.