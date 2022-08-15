Nebulas Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $406,196.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00183498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004151 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00126392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036161 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,125,801 coins and its circulating supply is 62,613,999 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars.

