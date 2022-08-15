Nebulas Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $406,196.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00183498 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00126392 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036161 BTC.
About Nebulas
NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,125,801 coins and its circulating supply is 62,613,999 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.