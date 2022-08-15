Navcoin Price Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $23,817.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000817 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,102,762 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

