Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 25,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,593,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Natura &Co Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 23,332.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 214,557 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

