National Bankshares Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$38.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.71.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PLC stock traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$28.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.25. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The company has a market cap of C$985.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$101.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.