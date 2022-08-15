National Bank Financial Lowers Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target to C$141.00

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$161.00 to C$141.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
LSDAF remained flat at $90.61 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $144.79.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.
