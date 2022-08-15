National Bank Financial Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to C$68.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

WPM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. 435,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,075. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

