Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Reaches $39,715.83

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $39,715.83 and $4,089.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,215,413 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

