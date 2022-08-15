MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,900 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

RTX stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.