MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $67,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $81.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

