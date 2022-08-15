MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $48,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $68.74 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.