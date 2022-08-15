mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.00 million and $23,468.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,373.74 or 0.99925214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00047817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00026235 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

