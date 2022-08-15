MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $398,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $506.71 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.51 and a 200 day moving average of $464.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.75.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.