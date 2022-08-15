MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 3.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.63% of MSCI worth $666,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $723,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.75.

MSCI traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $504.28. 3,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,575. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.47. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

