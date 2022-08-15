MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.30. 666,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,342,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

