MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,400. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

