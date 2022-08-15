MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.48. 237,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,709,045. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $278.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

