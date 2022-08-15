Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $437.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

