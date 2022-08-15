Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $1,915,277. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Shares of PXD traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.54. 36,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,985. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

