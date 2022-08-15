Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,116. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.