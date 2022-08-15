Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.45. 171,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,640,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.