Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $158.70. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

